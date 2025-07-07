Elderly man killed by sand truck in Tiruvallur; wife injured

CHENNAI: An elderly man was killed after being hit by a sand truck near the Uzhavar Santhai in Tiruvallur.

Loganathan (67) of Seethanjeri village near Tiruvallur was residing with his wife Jagatheeswari (63) at their son's house in Jaya Nagar, Tiruvallur.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, on Sunday morning, he was riding a two-wheeler along Tiruvallur JN road to buy vegetables when the accident took place.

A sand truck heading from Poonamallee to to a nearby quarry collided with Loganathan’s two-wheeler near the market after he hit another two-wheeler ahead of him. Loganathan sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, while his wife suffered minor injuries.

Tiruvallur town police rushed to the scene, rescued the injured Jagatheeswari, and admitted her to Tiruvallur District Government Medical College Hospital and Loganathan’s body was sent for autopsy.

The lorry driver fled the scene following the accident. Police have seized the vehicle and are conducting further investigation.

The accident also led to traffic disruption on the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway for over 30 minutes.