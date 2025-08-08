Elderly, disabled in Tamil Nadu to get door delivery of ration

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch door-delivery of ration products in Chennai to elderly (above 70 years) and differently-abled people in the state under the Chief Minister's Thayumanavar scheme on August 12.

Announcing the launch of the door-delivery programme on his social media page, Chief Minister Stalin said, "I will be launching the scheme of delivering ration products at the doorstep of elderly and differently-abled people in the state under the Chief Minister's Thayumanavar scheme on August 12."

According to his message, more than 21.70 lakh people covered under 16.73 lakh family cards will benefit from the PDS door delivery programme. There will be door-delivery of ration products using electronic weighing machines, e- point of sale machines in closed vehicles in the state on all second Saturdays and Sundays, the chief minister said, sharing the hashtag ‘Dravidian Model’ and ‘Everything for Everyone’.

The state government has sent a list of eligible family card holders for the scheme to the officials on the field.