Elderly couple robbed and murdered in Erode; 3 suspects held

CHENNAI: An elderly couple was found murdered in a suspected robbery-murder case at Vilangattu Valasu village near Sivagiri in Erode district. Following the incident, police have arrested three suspects.

The victims, Ramasamy (75) and his wife Bhakiyam (65), lived alone and earned their livelihood through cattle and goat farming. Their son, Kavisankar, and daughter, Bhanumathi, reside separately, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

On May 1, after repeated phone calls to his father went unanswered, Kavisankar asked nearby relatives to check on his parents. Upon reaching the house, they detected a foul smell and alerted the police.

Police arrived at the scene and discovered that the couple had been murdered. It was also reported that 12 sovereigns of gold jewellery were missing from the residence.

Following the incident, Erode Superintendent of Police A Sujatha visited the scene. Forensic experts and a sniffer dog unit were brought in to collect evidence.

12 special teams were formed to investigate the case and three suspects were apprehended. They are presently being interrogated.