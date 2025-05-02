Elderly couple robbed and killed in Erode; police form 8 special teams

CHENNAI: A brutal double murder and robbery at a farmhouse in Erode district has sent shockwaves across the region. In response, police have formed eight special teams to investigate the crime.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the victims, Ramasamy (75) and his wife Pakkiyam (65), were residents of Velankattuvalasu village near Sivagiri. The elderly couple lived alone and were engaged in livestock farming. Their son Kavisankar and daughter Bhanumathi live separately.

Ramasamy's son was concerned when his father failed to answer phone calls and asked relatives to visit his parents' house. Upon entering, they were met with a foul smell, prompting them to alert local police.

When the police arrived, they found both Ramasamy and Pakkiyam murdered. It was also discovered that 12 sovereigns of gold jewellery had been stolen from the house.

An investigation has been initiated, and forensic experts, fingerprint specialists, and a sniffer dog squad are deployed to collect evidence.

Authorities have also set up eight dedicated teams to expedite the investigation and bring the culprits to justice.

The double murder and robbery has revived fears in the region as it resembles a series of similar crimes that happened between 2020 and 2023 in the Chennimalai and Arachalur areas, where isolated residents were targeted for their valuables.