Elderly couple on bike mowed down by car in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: An elderly couple riding a two-wheeler were killed when a car hit their vehicle in Thanjavur on Friday late hours.

The couple Selvaraj (70) and Neela (65) were proceeding to their house after purchasing vegetables from the market on Friday night. While they were nearing Thiruvidaimarudhur, a car that was proceeding from the opposite direction hit their two-wheeler and fled away. The couple were thrown off and fell on the road and sustained severe head injuries.

On seeing them struggling for life, rescued them and rushed them to Kumbakonam GH but Selvaraj died on reaching the GH while Neela was referred to Thanjavur Medical College for further treatment. However, she succumbed to injuries on the way to the medical college hospital.

Thiruvidaimarudhur police registered a case and arrested Bajali (28), the driver of the car. Further investigations are on.