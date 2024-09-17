Elderly couple meet Tiruchy Collector to get back govt subsidy home from son

TIRUCHY: An elderly couple approached the Tiruchy collector on Monday appealing to get back the house that was usurped by their son.

The couple Pandian (64) and Selvi (58) from Sangiliyandapuram in Tiruchy were residing at a house constructed with the government subsidy.

A few months back, their eldest son Mathiazhagan offered them Rs 60,000 to repair their house. While Mathiazhagan was repairing their house, the elderly couple were residing at a makeshift hut.

However, after completing the repair works, MathiazhaTiruchygan along with his wife and children came to reside in the house and the elderly couple continued to live in the hut.

Subsequently, the couple complained with the Palakkarai police but no action was initiated against their complaint.

Finding no option, the couple, on Monday, came to the Collectorate and submitted a petition to retrieve the house from their son. The collector who received the petition promised action.