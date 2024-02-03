Eight metal idols seized from serial offender

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police's Idol Wing-CID have arrested an absconding accused and seized eight metal idols from his godown in Chennai on Friday.

The arrested person, Lakshmi Narayanan was initially booked by the Idol wing-CID in 2014 under sections 457 (house break) and 380 (theft) of IPC and was arrested twice.

After coming out on bail, he went under the radar and was in hiding. Recently, the Idol wing had received a tip-off about his whereabouts after which a special team led by Police Inspector Indira traced him to his godown in Kuchikadu near Mamallapuram and arrested him. Police seized eight metal idols from him.

The seized idols were identified to be that of Arunachaleswarar, Kerala Vishnu, Ayyanar, Buddha, Nandhi, dancing Krishna, and two crawling Krishna. Police booked a new case under section 102 CrPC and arrested Narayanan.

He has been remanded in judicial custody. Director General of Police, Idol Wing CID, Shailesh Kumar Yadav appreciated the police personnel for their efforts.