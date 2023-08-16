Eight held for killing youth over affair with woman

TIRUCHY: A man with the help of some hired men murdered the youth as he refused to abandon his relationship with his daughter in Thanjavur recently. After inquiries, police arrested eight persons, including the man, his son and daughter on Tuesday.

Sources said that K Sakthivel (23), a van driver, who left his house for some personal work on Aug 6, did not return home even after a long time. So, his elder brother Saravanan lodged a complaint with the Vallam Police station. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and launched a search for Sakthivel.

However, on August 8, the Ammapettai police received information that a body of a youth was found in a canal in Neivasal. The police identified the retrieved body as that of the missing Sakthivel. Subsequently, the body was handed over to Vallam police, who handed it over to the family members after post mortem.

Following this, the Vallam DSP Nithya formed a special team, which during investigations found that Sakthivel had an affair with Devika (21) daughter of Balaguru (49). Despite belonging to the same community, Balaguru opposed their affair and warned Sakthivel to keep away from his daughter. Balaguru approached Sathya (34), a gangster from Sengipatti, who hired some men from Madurai and hactched a plan to kill him.

On August 6, Balaguru called Sakthivel to his farmland for a negotiation. When Sakthivel went to the spot, the hired men who were hiding in the land attacked him with lethal weapons and killed him. The gang members identified as Girivasan (45), Santhosh Kumar (44) and Karthi (35), with support of Balaguru’s son Duraimurugan (20) and his friend Kathirvel (35) threw the body into Kallanai canal at Guruvadipatti.

On Tuesday, the gang members were nabbed and based on their confession, Balaguru, his son Duraimurugan, friends Kathirvel and Sathya and the woman Devika for hiding the information about the murder plan were arrested and produced before court and sent to prison.