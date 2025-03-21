Eight get life imprisonment for killing retd railway staff in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to eight persons for murdering a retired railway employee.

There was a prolonged dispute between K Kalaimani (25), son of Kandasamy, a retired railway employee and P Ravichandran (56) from Elaikadambur Colony over the construction of sewage drainage.

On May 15, 2020, there was a verbal quarrel between the duo and Ravichandran’s son Aravindan (32), his sister-in-law Valarmathi (50) and Valarmathi’s sons Akilan (26), Kabilan (25) and Pavithran (23), Ravichandran’s sister Kala (45) and her husband Gurusamy (52) attacked Kalaimani.

On seeing this, Kalaimani’s father Kandasamy pacified them and locked Kalaimani in the house to save him from them.

However, they attacked Kandasamy in which he died on the spot.

Senthurai police registered a case and arrested all eight persons.

The case was in progress with Ariyalur District Principal Sessions Court and on Thursday, the judge Malar Valentina who heard the case awarded life imprisonment to Ravichandran, Aravindan, Valarmathi, Akilan, Kabilan, Pavithran, Kala and Gurusamy and imposed a fine of Rs10,000 each.