Eight from TN to get Home Minister medal for excellence in investigation

CHENNAI: Eight Police officers from Tamil Nadu including four women officers will be awarded the Union Home Minister's medal for excellence in investigation for the year 2023. In total, 140 police personnel from various states and central investigation agencies are being given the awards.

This medal was constituted in 2018, with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and recognise such excellence, an official release stated.

Among the personnel receiving these awards, 15 are from CBI, 12 from NIA, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, 9 each from Kerala -amp; Rajasthan, 8 from Tamil Nadu, 7 from Madhya Pradesh and 6 from Gujarat and the remaining from the other States/UTs/Organizations. These include 22 Women Police Officers.

From Tamil Nadu, Police Inspectors- S Vanitha, R Vijaya, K Ramya, S Saraswathi, A Ravikumar, S Gopalakrishnan, Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Victor S John, Deputy Commissioner of Police, R Pon Karthik Kumar will be receiving the medal.