Eid celebrated with fervour across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Faithfuls thronged mosques and designated locations on Monday across Tamil Nadu to offer special prayers on the occasion of Eid.

The festival was celebrated with usual fervour and near and dear ones greeted each other.

"We were fasting for the last 30 days. Today we are ending it, so we are celebrating Eid-ul-fitr," one of the persons who attended a mass prayer session here told PTI Videos.

Young and old attended prayers in Chennai, Pudukottai, Madurai, Thanjavur, Coimbatore and other places in the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and host of political leaders greeted people on the occasion.

While extending his greetings, Stalin said Muslims celebrate the occasion by observing a fast for 30 days and showing kindness to the poor and the downtrodden.

"Prophet Muhammad avoided leading a luxurious life and followed a simple life with love and discipline. He laid out a path to feed the needy and to embrace brotherhood," the CM said.

Palaniswami in his greetings recalled the various initiatives taken by the party for the welfare of the Muslim community and assured his party would always be a protector for them.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko, Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam also extended their greetings.