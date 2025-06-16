Eggs from Namakkal mark historic entry into US market in a first for India’s poultry industry

CHENNAI: In a landmark development for the poultry export industry in India, particularly Tamil Nadu, a consignment of one crore eggs from the Namakkal poultry belt has been shipped to the United States via VOC Port, Thoothukudi, following official approval from Washington.

The temperature-controlled dispatch consisting of 21 containers, each carrying around 4.75 lakh eggs, departed late last month and is slated to arrive on American shores within the next couple of days.

India currently exports approximately 200 million eggs monthly to several nations in the Middle East, including the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, etc., and several African countries. "But the US approval is a massive endorsement of our production standards and disease-control protocols," said V Subramaniam, former member of the Tamil Nadu Livestock Development Agency and the president of Tamil Nadu Muttai Kochi Pannaiyalargal Marketing Society.

"Export opportunities like this help stabilise domestic prices, especially during times of surplus. Without a robust external market, farmers suffer due to price crashes. That's why diversifying export destinations is critical," Subramaniam said.

The timing coincides with widespread outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in major egg-exporting countries, such as Brazil, Turkey, Canada, China, Belgium, and the UK, which have disrupted production.

"The US, which is traditionally reliant on North American and domestic suppliers, has turned to India to meet burgeoning demand. The US decision was influenced by a mix of demand pressure and limited supply from traditional exporters battling avian flu outbreaks," explained Dr M Balaji, coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary Graduate Federation.

"India, particularly Tamil Nadu's Namakkal region, emerged as a viable alternative due to its relatively disease-free status and consistent production volumes," he told DT Next.

USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) ensures that the imported eggs meet American food-safety standards. The agency grants eligibility only to countries whose inspection systems are deemed equivalent to that of the US, following rigorous document analysis and on-site audits, certificates of wholesomeness (Form 9060‑5EP), and adherence to strict packaging, labelling, cold-chain logistics, and sanitation requirements are mandatory.

FSIS re-inspects import consignments on arrival to ensure compliance with weight (minimum 60 g per egg), quality (Grade A/A+), and biosecurity standards, rejecting any shipments that fail to meet criteria.

Dr Balaji highlighted, "In Tamil Nadu's hatcheries, hens aged 28–40 weeks produce Grade A eggs of 60 g or more. We also provide certification stating 'No record of HPAI', recognised by US authorities. It's not just about weight, it's about sanitation, cold‑chain logistics, disease surveillance, and packaging."

Coordinated efforts involving Namakkal-based processing units, cold-chain specialists, shipping line delegates at Thoothukudi, and regulatory agencies enabled this successful dispatch, said industry experts.

"This shipment could mark the beginning of a long-term commercial relationship between Indian egg producers and American buyers," said P Elangovan, a poultry researcher. "With global producers battling disease outbreaks, India stands at a strategic vantage point—provided we continue to maintain rigorous standards," he noted.

The poultry farmers also expressed hope that this inaugural shipment may pave the way for regular monthly exports to the US.

BIG BREAKTHROUGH

· 1 crore eggs exported to the US in 21 refrigerated containers

· 90% of Indian egg exports are from Namakkal zone

· India exports 200 million eggs monthly to Gulf and African nations

US import mandates: 60g per egg, Grade A/A+ quality, No-HPAI certification