Begin typing your search...

Egg price shoots up in Namakkal by Rs 0.60 in 3 days

Accordingly, the egg/piece was being sold at Rs 4.20 on April 30, had a spike of Rs 0.20 on May 1 and further increased by Rs 0.20 on May 2.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 May 2024 6:03 AM GMT
Egg price shoots up in Namakkal by Rs 0.60 in 3 days
X

Eggs being packed at a unit in Namakkal (File photo)

CHENNAI: The price of eggs in Namakkal has witnessed surge by Rs 0.60 within three days and being sold at the rate of Rs 4.8/piece.

Due to the heat wave condition prevailing in Tamil Nadu, the production of eggs in poultry farms has been reduced.

Accordingly, the egg/piece was being sold at Rs 4.20 on April 30, had a spike of Rs 0.20 on May 1 and further increased by Rs 0.20 on May 2.

The National Egg Coordination Committee on Friday held a meeting in Namakkal zone and fixed the price of eggs as Rs 4.80/piece.

It is also reported that eggs are being sold at Rs 5.50 at retail stores and Rs 156 per tray.

Tamil Naduegg priceNamakkalNamakkal egg price
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X