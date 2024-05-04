Egg price shoots up in Namakkal by Rs 0.60 in 3 days

CHENNAI: The price of eggs in Namakkal has witnessed surge by Rs 0.60 within three days and being sold at the rate of Rs 4.8/piece.

Due to the heat wave condition prevailing in Tamil Nadu, the production of eggs in poultry farms has been reduced.

Accordingly, the egg/piece was being sold at Rs 4.20 on April 30, had a spike of Rs 0.20 on May 1 and further increased by Rs 0.20 on May 2.

The National Egg Coordination Committee on Friday held a meeting in Namakkal zone and fixed the price of eggs as Rs 4.80/piece.

It is also reported that eggs are being sold at Rs 5.50 at retail stores and Rs 156 per tray.