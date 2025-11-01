Eganapuram villagers pass resolution against Parandur airport for 16th time

CHENNAI: The people of Eganapuram village in Kancheepuram district have once again opposed the proposed Parandur Greenfield Airport project and passed a resolution on the same.

During the Gram Sabha meeting held on Saturday, the villagers passed a unanimous resolution against the airport for the 16th time.

The villagers said the project would destroy their lands, water bodies, and homes, and even remove Eganapuram from India's map. They fear they would become refugees in their own country if the airport is built.

The central and state governments have planned to build Chennai's second airport near Sriperumbudur at Parandur. Around 5,746 acres of land from 20 nearby villages, including Eganapuram, are to be acquired for the same. The Revenue Department and TIDCO are handling the land acquisition and compensation process.

Ever since the announcement, villagers from Eganapuram and nearby villages have repeatedly shown disagreement and have been continuously protesting in different ways. It is to be noted that residents of Eganapuram have been holding night protests for over 1,120 days.

On Saturday, despite requests from officials not to pass the resolution, the villagers went ahead and approved it unanimously. They said their opposition would continue until the government drops the project.