Eganapuram villagers gatecrash meet to press for dropping Parandur airport project; held

CHENNAI: Police arrested a group of villagers from Eganapuram who tried to march on to the DMK Platinum Jubilee function to hand over a petition to the CM to drop Parandur Airport project.

The villagers decided to seize the moment as the DMK’s Platinum Jubilee function was held in Kancheepuram on Saturday. 17 villagers from Eganapuram started to march towards the event venue to give the petition to the CM to drop the Parandur project. They were intercepted by the police and all 17 of them were arrested and they were taken to a private community hall in the locality.

The Central government announced Parandur as the location of the Greenfield airport in August 2022. The airport was planned to be constructed by acquiring 57,46 Acres from 20 villages and is keen to complete the project by 2028.

The villagers of Eganapuram, Parandur and its surrounding areas have been protesting against the government move for 795 days. The villagers said they will never cease to protest and will keep trying in various ways to stop the project.