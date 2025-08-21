Educationalists raise vital questions against TN education department's SEP

CHENNAI: Members of the State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) have raised important questions regarding the State Education Policy (SEP) released by the Tamil Nadu School Education Department.

In a letter to the principal secretary of the school education department, B Chandra Mohan, educationalists have sought clarification whether the recently released SEP is an initial draft or the final policy.

The SPCSS-TN questioned what’s the reason why the report by the High-Level Committee (HLC) headed by retired Chief Justice D Murugesan has not been made public.

The letter further noted, “The integrity of the members of the committee is in question. There is no chance that members of the committee who advocated 'equitable access to education for all' have given such recommendations. If they have given such recommendations, it means they have betrayed their cause, the principles for which many of them campaigned for more than three decades.”

The SPCSS-TN further requested the state government to publicise the report by the HLC and issue a clarification whether the SEP is just an initial draft or final.

Opposing the Union government's 2020 National Education Policy (NEP), the DMK government finally released SEP for school education in early August.

In the policy, the state government stressed that it will continue with a two-language policy, continuing to oppose the Centre's three-language policy. Additionally, the policy mandated Tamil in all boards, including CBSE and ICSE, and others. It also noted that Tamil will be taught in Kendriya Vidyalaya functioning in TN as per the Tamil Learning Act. The policy also eliminated public examination for Class 11.