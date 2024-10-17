Education will uplift your life, Mayiladuthurai DC tells students

TIRUCHY: Education is the primary tool to augment your lifestyle and it is imperative to perform well in academics and face examinations without any fear, said the Mayiladuthurai Collector AP Mahabharathi while interacting with school students here on Wednesday.

During a discussion on exams with the class 12 students of Government Higher Secondary School, Thirukadaiyur in Tharangambadi, and distribution question banks for various subjects, the collector Mahabharathi motivated the students by saying that they should understand the importance of education especially the nuances of school life that determines their future life.

“Aim high and prepare well for the upcoming public exams with the help of these question banks which would help you to face the exams fearlessly. Work hard, score good marks, dream high, and decide your future”, he said.

Emphasising that the students should develop an interest in appearing for the competitive examinations, Mahabharathi urged the students to read newspapers regularly to gain confidence and knowledge. He also encouraged them to approach their respective teachers to clarify their doubts without any hesitation. “Education alone can uplift your lifestyle and these question banks would help you get good marks in the upcoming public exam”, he remarked.

Chief Educational Officer Jaganathan and officials from education and revenue departments were also present during the discussion.