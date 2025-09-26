'Education uplifts the marginalised': Director Thiagarajan Kumararaja praises DMK’s new schemes

CHENNAI: Director Thiagarajan Kumararaja, known for Aaranya Kaandam (2010) and Super Deluxe (2019), praised the DMK government for introducing various schemes to make education accessible to all.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Pudhumai Penn- Tamizh Pudhalvan for the academic year 2025-2026, Thursday, he said education uplifts the marginalised and places them on par with the privileged. “But in the past, Aryan ideology functioned through the lens of caste. From Dronacharya to Rajaji, it consistently denied education to those from the lower rungs of society,” he noted.

Kumararaja contrasted this with Dravidian ideology. “It insists that everyone must study and gain knowledge. The DMK represents equality and social justice, implementing several measures to ensure education for all,” he added.

He also criticised the central government for allegedly upholding Aryan ideology and obstructing education for the underprivileged. “It is like Ekalavya being asked for his thumb as guru dakshina or Karna being cursed to forget his learning. In the same way, the New Education Policy has been brought in,” he remarked.

The director further accused the Centre of withholding Rs 2,150 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan from states opposing the New Education Policy. “Despite this lack of support, I thank Chief Minister MK Stalin and the DMK government for their relentless efforts to help the people of Tamil Nadu cross every barrier,” he said.