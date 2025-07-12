Education the only asset that cannot be snatched, says Minister Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: Reiterating the State government stance on the two-language policy, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi claimed that many leaders from Tamil Nadu, including Dr Abdul Kalam, studied in government schools.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of Crescent Matriculation Higher Secondary School for girls, he said, “From Kalam to President Narayanan, many of our nation’s brightest minds rose from government schools under the dual language policy. This stands as a powerful reminder of the strength and inclusivity of TN’s public education system, which continues to shape future leaders.”

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu stands as the educational hub of India, he added: “We have some of the finest infrastructure and systems in place to ensure accessible, equitable, and quality education for all. Kids face a lot more challenges these days in education as technology keeps evolving at a faster rate.”

The minister urged students to focus on their education, and advised parents not to compare their wards with other students. “Each child will have their own talent and it’s your duty to identify it. Education is the only asset that cannot be snatched by anyone,” he stated.