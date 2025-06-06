Education sector ridiculed by govt, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Former state BJP president K Annamalai expressed shock over salary delays for Madras and Annamalai University staff on Thursday.

"It is disgraceful that educators are denied salaries while the DMK government splurges on self-promotion,” he said.

“The education sector is being ridiculed," he added.

He demanded immediate disbursement of May salaries and warned against neglecting teachers' welfare amid soaring state debt.