Education only weapon that can shatter Sanatana chains: MNM leader Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: The only weapon that can shatter authoritarian and Sanatana chains is education, Makkal Needhi Maiam leader and Rajya Sabha member Kamal Haasan said in Chennai on Sunday.

He was speaking at a function organsied by actor Suriya's Agaram Foundation to mark 15 years of its flagship education initiative 'Vidhai'. The programme supports first-generation learners from marginalised communities with financial aid, mentorship, and continuous academic guidance.

“Take nothing else in your hands, you will not win with anything else. Majoritarian ignorance will defeat you every time. But reason and education are long-term tools," Kamal said, and added, "Education and compassion rarely coexist - except in a mother's care, or in an institution like Agaram. That's what makes this special."

A video presentation at the event said more than 6,378 students have benefitted from the initiative so far, with 4,800 currently enrolled in higher education.

The event was attended by actors Sivakumar, Suriya, Karthi, director Vetrimaaran, producer Kalaippuli S Thanu, ISRO scientist Dr P Veeramuthuvel, and CPM MP Su Venkatesan. Educational institutions and individuals, who contributed to Agaram's efforts, were honoured with commemorative mementoes.

Speaking at the event, Chandrayaan-3 Project Director Veeramuthuvel said, "While 99% of people spend their lives working only for themselves or their families, what Suriya and Agaram are doing is true public service. It is not easy to build something that impacts thousands of lives. Every student here will go far, but I urge you all to never forget where you started, and remember to give back to your society and to Agaram."

Venkatesan emphasised the courage required to do public-spirited work. "Doing good is one of the hardest things in this world. It takes courage not wealth or fame to do the right thing. And that courage defines Agaram."

Reflecting on the foundation's journey, Suriya said, "I was around 36 when Agaram began. Today, the organisation is run by its own former students. That is the cycle we dreamed of. The real impact of Agaram isn't just the number of students it is in how they are now giving back to the next generation. Education is the only tool that can truly transform lives."