Education only way to fight superstition, backward thinking: Minister Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: The closing ceremony of Space Festival 2025, organised by Space Kids India, was held on Friday at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium in Kotturpuram, Chennai. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi participated in the event and presented awards to the winning students.

The festival brought together students from various states, emphasising the importance of both English and mother tongues for communication and understanding.

Encouraging students to focus on effort, knowledge and progress, the Minister said, “Nothing is possible without effort. Humanity’s goal has always been to reach space, and today that is achievable,” he said, pointing to the country’s milestones like Chandrayaan and PSLV. “We’ve set foot on the lunar surface.”

Urging students to think progressively, and not to dwell on obsolete ideas, he emphasised the role of education in safeguarding against superstitions and backward thinking. “Never become complacent after reaching a certain milestone. Acquire knowledge from experts and always keep studying as much as possible. Study as much as you possibly can. Do not stop thinking that reaching a certain place is enough,” he added.