Education officer arrested in Tenkasi for taking bribe

CHENNAI: A team from DVAC arrested Suresh Kumar, Office Superintendent in District Education Office (Private Schools), Tenkasi on Tuesday on charges of demanding and obtaining bribes.

He was caught red-handed while taking the bribe money. Deputy SP Paul Sudhar, after inquiring said a teacher from Sankarankoil, employed in a matriculation higher secondary school at Sevalkulam in Thiruvengadam taluk, Tenkasi district, demanded an experience certificate from the school correspondent S Nagaraj (46), who after completing formal procedures, submitted the application of the teacher to the District Education Office.

When the correspondent approached Suresh Kumar, the office superintendent, he demanded Rs 60,000 as a bribe for providing the experience certificate.

Since the correspondent was reluctant to bribe the office superintendent, he complained with the DVAC on Tuesday. The office superintendent was caught red-handed while receiving the tainted bribe amount. The chemical test was positive, and the bribe amount was also seized from the accused, sources said.