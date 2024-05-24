Education dept verifies 70.98 lakh parents’ contact numbers to send bulk messages, 44% remaining

CHENNAI: In a new initiative by the school education department to reach parents promptly, the teachers have been verifying the contact number of parents at present.

So far, out of 1.27 crore students in Tamil Nadu, the department in overall has verified the contact numbers of 70.98 lakh parents, accounting to 55.8 percent.

As per the data from the education department, the contact numbers of 56.22 lakh parents, accounting to 44.2 percent are yet to be verified.

Also, the department through its verification process has noted that the analysis of the OTP verification data has given the officials valuable insights into student engagement and administrative efficiency. "The observed trends aim to enhance the verification process, ensuring smooth and effective operations, "said a department official.

Further, the data by the department showed that 64 percent number verification has been completed in Chennai, 68 percent in Chengalpattu, 63 percent in the Nilgiris and Tirupattur.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a higher official of the department said, "After verifying the contact numbers of the parents of all students studying in government, aided, private and matriculation schools, the gap between parents and teachers will be significantly reduced as teachers can reach them promptly."

"We can send bulk messages within a few seconds, especially to 1.27 crore parents' and guardians' of children. Information such as; government orders, data analysis, results among others messages can be sent immediately, "added the official.

In regards to this, the department is soon to sign an MoU with WhatsApp, a messaging platform to send bulk messages to different stakeholders within the education department and also between parents and teachers.

The MoU will be signed by the department at the earliest and the school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will be launching the same after the election model code of conduct is lifted in the State.