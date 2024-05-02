Education dept prepares to identify children who skipped board exams, give necessary assistance

CHENNAI: With the aim of identifying children who have stayed away from school during exams and pose a threat of potential drop outs, the School Education Department is actively initiating plans to identify students who have missed classes 10,11 and 12 board exams.



The children, besides being identified, will also be given necessary assistance and special training to continue their schooling and ultimately encouraged to write the final exam.

Under Thodarunthu Karpoom (continuous learning programme) initiative in all government and aided schools of the State, the children will be identified.

According to the pilot programme, Thodarunthu Karpoom, 45,000 students were benefited, after being implemented in all the districts in March 2023. Hence, this year, the department has planned to implement the initiative even better.

As per education department circular, all students who failed to pass the class 10 board exam and did not attend the final exam will be distributed with the appropriate Minimum Learning Manual (MLM) and required question paper materials.

Additionally, the students' attendance and weekly exam evaluation progress report is to also be monitored through the Educational Management Information System (EMIS).

Furthermore, to excel these students, continuous learning programme will be conducted under the direct supervision of the State programme director, will be given minimum learning manual prepared by the teachers to all the districts and provide funds for taking photocopy and to create awareness of the continuous learning programme to students and parents through social media and newspapers.

Meanwhile, the department officials have been directed to furnish school-wise details of students who did not appear and did not pass the board exam and upgrade of modules to record the attendance of students participating in the continuing learning programme and recording the weekly short exam score.