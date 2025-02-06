Education dept officials hold inquiry into sexual assault on Krishnagiri girl

COIMBATORE: Officials of the school education department on Thursday conducted an inquiry with teachers of a government school on the sexual assault of a class eight girl student in Krishnagiri.

As an inquiry was underway to know if any other students were also sexually assaulted by the accused teachers, the school was declared a holiday for the second day. Also, a large posse of police personnel has been deployed for security reasons.

“The school will be reopened after counselling the students,” said an official of the education department.

The accused Arumugam (48), Chinnasamy (57) and Prakash (37), all working as teachers at a Panchayat Union Middle School in Bargur Taluk in Krishnagiri had sexually assaulted the girl on the school premises in the first week of January.

After a medical examination, they were produced in court to be lodged in Salem Central Prison on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, advocates in the Krishnagiri Bar Association have resolved not to appear for any of the three school teachers who were arrested for sexually assaulting the minor.

“Also, the advocates in our association have decided to extend any legal help to the family of the victim. The three teachers should be detained under the Goondas Act and the victim should be provided compensation,” said Govindarajulu, president of the Krishnagiri Bar Association.