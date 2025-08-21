Education department to upgrade 14 middle schools across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Department of School Education has directed to upgrade 14 government middle schools to high schools across Tamil Nadu.

The schools to be upgraded from the present 2025-26 academic year in district-wise such as Ariyalur (1), Erode (2), Cuddalore (1), Chengalpattu (2), Tiruvanamalai (1), Tiruppur (1), Tiruvallur (2), The Nilgiris (1) and one each in Virudhunagar, Villupuram and Madurai.

And, through this upgradation, the department will incur an annual expenditure of Rs 3.84 crore. And, in the effect of this upgradation, additional teachers required in each of these schools are also to be appointed, overall with 42 teachers appointed in high schools.

Speaking to DT Next, a Chennai government school teacher said, “In Sadayankuppam of Manali zone in north Chennai, many children have studied only till class 8 because there is no high school nearby. Due to this, there are high dropouts too. Hence, with 14 schools, the government should also upgrade Sadayankuppam Middle School.”

Meanwhile, the department has also recently ordered to upgrade 20 government high schools to higher secondary schools across Tamil Nadu, including Mathur government high school under Madhavaram block in Chennai.

And, for this, 200 postgraduate teachers will be employed in the upgraded higher secondary schools. The move is followed by the announcement of the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi during the budget session this year.