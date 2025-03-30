Education department finalises new syllabus for Computer Automation course from June

CHENNAI: After incorporating feedback and suggestions from stakeholders, the Higher Education Department has finalised and released the new syllabus for Computer Automation course, which would come into effect from this June.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), under Higher Education Department, conducts certificate courses in Computer on Office Automation (COA) twice a year in June and December.

This course helps users to handle computers in government organisations, businesses and industries including in the state’s e-governance projects with more than 8,000 candidates benefited every year. “This new curriculum is framed by experts in the relevant field,” said a senior official from the DOTE. “The draft syllabus was released a few weeks ago by asking feedback and suggestions from stakeholders including educationists and experts in the Information Technology (IT) field.”

There were not many changes or amendments in the draft syllabus. The new syllabus maintains 6 units with topics including basics of computer, operating systems, word processing, calculations and data sheet, digital communication, latest powerpoint presentation, digital communication and e-office applications.

“A small modification was made in the new syllabus,” the official added. “It will include the introduction to various devices (gadgets including tablets and smartphones) and applications widely used in the offices.”