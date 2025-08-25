Edu sector achievements make TN model state: Govt

CHENNAI: The School Education Department listed its achievements under the DMK rule, listing a slew of vital schemes focused on the welfare of children studying in state-run schools.

Since the DMK government under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin took office, children’s educational development has been of prominent importance, the department said.

The education department underscored the importance of student welfare schemes such as Professor Anbazhagan School Development Project at the cost of Rs 3,117 crore, Illam Thedi Kalvi (Education at Doorstep) scheme at Rs 660 crore, benefiting more than a crore students and ‘Namma School, Namma Ooru Palli’ (Our School, Our Hometown’s School) at the cost of Rs 658.17 crore.

Smart classrooms have been set up by the department at a cost of Rs 455.32 crore, 44 model schools were established at acost of Rs 352 crore, 28 Thagaisal (Excellent) schools have been started at Rs 100.82 crore, tabs have been provided to secondary school teachers at a cost Rs 81 crore. The department had extended various benefits to students, including waiver of fees for those in the computer science stream in higher secondary education. Health check-ups have been conducted for teachers once in three years, overseas educational tours have been organised, and appointments of 3,043 PG teachers and 130 block educational officers (BEOs) have been completed.

Additionally, inspiring other states to follow suit, the TN government in August released the State Education Policy (SEP), focusing on the State’s unique culture, language, and social heritage.

Subsequently, to fill the learning gaps caused by the COVID-19 lockdown, the government rolled out the " Ennum Ezhuthum” (numbers and letters) scheme.

The government has also initiated a reading movement, benefiting 44 lakh students in the State, from classes 1 to 12. And, the education department has also provided 100 Mbps internet connection to 28,067 government primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools.