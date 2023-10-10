Edu dept to initiate ways to modernise classroom practices, reduce teachers' burden

CHENNAI: The Department of School Education has announced changes aimed at modernising education practices and reducing the administrative burden on teachers.

After decisions pertaining to the formation of teacher groups for various activities were made in September, led by the Directorate of Teacher Education Research and Training (DTERT), it is observed that these changes hold the potential to reshape education in the State.

To further these activities, teachers are required to register themselves through the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) and Tamil Nadu School Education (TNSED) app for online teaching activities from October 16. “This move is expected to have a substantial impact on teachers' schedules and the way education is delivered,” noted a department official.

Additionally, the circular from the department stated, “The overarching goal of these measures is to enhance the quality of education and streamline administrative processes by transitioning to digital platforms.”

“However, it is important to note that challenges, particularly related to network connectivity in rural areas, are acknowledged. As such, the active involvement of teachers is deemed crucial in addressing these challenges effectively,” said a government school teacher in Chennai.

“The education department has assured to provide necessary support to ensure a seamless transition into the online teaching system. This support will encompass various aspects, including the online registration process and tasks managed through EMIS and TNSED app, commencing October 16,” the circular stated.