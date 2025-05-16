Edu dept to hold summer camp for Class 11 students in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: For the students who had cleared the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Talent Search Examination (TNCMTSE), the School Education Department will be conducting a summer camp for Class 11 students in Coimbatore district from May 24 to 28.

The camp is scheduled to be conducted in Karunya Deemed University of the district for class 11 students who cracked TNCMTSE.

And, as per the notification from the department, the Coimbatore Chief Education Officer (CEO), who will be coordinating the camp, had directed for a consent form for the students' participation in the camp.

As per the data released by the education department, in the TNCMTSE held in August last year, overall 1,000 students had been selected, 500 boys and girls each.

And, in them, overall 72 students had been selected from Chennai, 42 boys and 30 girls. Also, Chennai has the highest number of students selected in TNCMTSE.

Followed by Chennai, 69 students (38 girls and 31 boys) had been selected from Tiruvanamalai, 66 students (36 boys and 30 girls) from Dharmapuri.

Among the top five districts, 57 students (30 girls and 27 boys) and 53 students (27 boys and 26 girls) had been selected from Salem and Erode, respectively.

As far as Chennai is concerned, most of the students who have been selected are from the Centre of Academic Excellence in Saidapet, and the rest from government higher secondary schools in Shenoy Nagar, Velachery, Moulivakkam, Porur and Virugambakkam.

To identify the potential of government school students and encourage them to do better, the TNCMTSE is being conducted from the academic year 2023-2024.

TNCMTSE is an annual exam conducted by the state government for students studying in Class 11. The exam aims to identify and reward talented students from government schools.

Additionally, the government also conducts the TN Chief Minister Aptitude Test, a scholarship exam conducted for class 11 students studying in government schools. The exam is held to identify and financially support talented students from government schools.