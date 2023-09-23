Edu dept releases guidelines for 2024 board exam to schools operating as centres

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has issued comprehensive guidelines for the upcoming higher secondary public examinations for the academic year 2023-2024.

These guidelines encompass various aspects, including the establishment of new examination centres and the essential role of schools in ensuring the smooth conduct of exams.

The department, responsible for conducting board exams for higher secondary students, are actively seeking feedback and suggestions from schools where students are preparing for the boards.

Schools are instructed to submit their proposals concerning the necessity for new exams centres to the Directorate before October 25.

Schools have been urged to adhere to the prescribed guidelines and refrain from engaging in any unauthorised practices related to the exam centres.

"For schools that have already been approved by the government as examination centres in a particular district, continuity is assured for the upcoming academic year, provided they meet the necessary criteria. Any deviations from this standard should be communicated clearly, accompanied by an explanation for the change, "the department circular stated.

"Meanwhile, the process of establishing new exam centers should remain confidential. Proposals lacking references and those arriving after the specified deadline will be summarily rejected, "the circular added.

Further, if some schools have been selected to serve as new exam centres for the upcoming board exam, these schools have been directed to strictly adhere to the prescribed guidelines for conducting public exams. Additionally, new centres must be equipped with the necessary infrastructure and facilities to effectively administer the examinations.

Additionally, the department pointed out that it is imperative for all schools, whether they are existing exam centres or are seeking new status for the March/April 2024 board, receive a government recognition. "Unrecognised schools will not be permitted to function as exam centers, "the circular confirmed.