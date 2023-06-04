Edu dept may bring back director post

CHENNAI: Acknowledging the constant demand for reinstating the director post at the administrative level, the School Education Department (SED) is likely to reintroduce the position and simultaneously do away with the commissioner post.

As the information trickled in, some staff and teachers started speculating that some initiatives will be revoked due to pressure and the change in administrative setup.

Though still there is no official statement released by the department, the names of the possible director are doing rounds. And, as per the department source, the official announcement was expected on Friday or Saturday.

Though reinstating of director’s post has brought a huge relief to teachers who claim that their concerns will be finally addressed, there are certain sections of staff who are in a dilemma if the existing initiatives will continue or not.

Over the years, several government teachers through the State Government Teachers’ Association have been urging the Tamil Nadu government to reinstate the director position instead of the commissioner post.

The reason cited for this demand was that directors have a better and deep understanding of the department including the classroom understanding and challenges faced by teachers overall.

Part of this, the teachers have been voicing out being overburdened with a slew of initiatives by the department such as uploading data in Educational Management

Information System (EMIS), conducting medical screening for children, and overseeing other non-academic activities besides teaching.

“With the re-introduction of the director position, there are speculations in the department if the existing initiatives will be revoked due to pressure from teachers’ association. However, we anticipate better judgments being made,” said an education department staff on anonymity.

Meanwhile, a government teacher noted, “We want our concerns given priority and not be neglected like the years so far. Additionally, we do not plan to pressure the official to revoke any good initiative introduced for children’s benefit.”

Directors have a better and deep understanding of affairs, including classroom challenges feel some teachers