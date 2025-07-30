DT Next Campus: Edu company announces PWNSAT2025

CHENNAI: Education company PhysicsWallah (PW) announced its fourth edition of PWNSAT (PhysicsWallah National Scholarship Cum Admission Test) 2025. This initiative attempts to support NEET-UG and IIT-JEE aspirants by making education and guidance accessible to students, regardless of their financial background. This was announced at an event, where PW Regional Head of Tamil Nadu, PW Vidyapeeth Chennai, Centre Head and Business Head came together to explain the various benefits of PWNSAT 2025.

The PWNSAT 2025 exam will be conducted across both online and offline modes. Students choosing the online mode can appear for the exam between October 1 and October 15, 2025. For those opting for the offline mode, the exam will be conducted on October 5 and October 12, 2025, at all PW Vidyapeeth and Pathshala centres.