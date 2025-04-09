Edappadi's remarks against DMK allies only shows his frustration: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam

CHENNAI: CPM State Secretary P Shanmugam on Tuesday said that AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s remarks that parties allied with the DMK would fade away reveals his frustration over the lack of parties willing to align with his party.

“Parties including the CPI(M) are working towards building broad-based unity to protect the interests of the people and counter the BJP’s emerging neo-fascist tendencies, which pose a threat to both India and Tamil Nadu. Such unity in Tamil Nadu has become a model for the rest of the country,” Shanmugam said.

Referring to the recently concluded CPM's All India Congress in Madurai, he said it demonstrated to the world a renewed energy in leftist policies, which stand not only against the BJP but also in opposition to corporate-backed economic agendas.

“It is surprising that only Edappadi Palaniswami seems unable to see this reality,” he added.

He further questioned whether EPS realises that AIADMK’s current state — reduced to a puppet dancing to the signals of Amit Shah — is causing concern among party cadres.