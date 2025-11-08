Edappadi’s false propaganda on women’s safety exposed, says DMK

CHENNAI: DMK organisation secretary R S Bharathi on Saturday accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and opposition leaders of indulging in false propaganda over women’s safety in the state.

In a statement, Bharathi said the opposition has been attempting to politicise every crime incident by spreading misleading claims that women are unsafe in the state.

Citing recent incidents in Coimbatore and Chennai, he said Palaniswami had rushed to issue statements before facts were established.

He pointed out that the Coimbatore case, initially reported as a kidnapping, turned out to be a family dispute, while the missing Class 6 girl from Kannagi Nagar was traced and safely returned home within hours by police.

Bharathi said the DMK government under Chief Minister M K Stalin prioritises women’s welfare and would not compromise on their safety.