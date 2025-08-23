Edappadi’s 4th phase campaign to start on Sept 1

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Aug 2025 7:38 AM IST
    AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami 

    CHENNAI: The fourth phase of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s campaign -- Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom -- will kick off on September 1 at the Thiruparankundram constituency in Madurai district. It will conclude on September 13 in the Avinashi constituency in Coimbatore district.

    Palaniswami is scheduled to cover 35 constituencies across the districts of Madurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Theni, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore.

    So far, Palaniswami has covered over 100 constituencies since the campaign began on July 7 in the Mettupalayam constituency in Coimbatore.

    DTNEXT Bureau

