Edappadi thank PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah for announcing caste census

CHENNAI: Welcoming the Union Government ‘s announcement to conduct a caste census along with the upcoming population census, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the people of Tamil Nadu have been demanding for many years that the Central Government conduct a caste census.

“The previous AIADMK regime had taken all necessary steps to conduct a caste census in TN. However, after the change in regime, the DMK government abandoned that initiative. Now, I wholeheartedly welcome the Central Government’s announcement that a caste census will be conducted along with the upcoming population census,” said Palaniswami in his social media post and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the conduct of the caste census after nearly 93 years.

He also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his steadfast efforts, along with the Union Cabinet, in announcing the conduct of Caste Census — fulfilling one of the long-standing demands of the people of TN.