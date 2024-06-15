Edappadi slams DMK after mob attacks Tirunelveli CPM office over inter-caste marriage

CHENNAI: The attack on the Tirunelveli district committee office of the CPM, a national party that is part of the coalition headed by the DMK, was indicative of the deterioration in law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, said AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday.

The left party’s district committee office was ransacked and two party workers were attacked by a mob that opposed the party's support for a young couple from different castes, who got married on June 13.

Commenting on the matter, Palaniswami strongly condemn the attack on the Communist party office for supporting inter-caste marriage. “The attack on the office of a national party is a testament to the broken law and order under the DMK regime. In Tamil Nadu where the self-respect movement flourished, it is painful that such incidents are happening even today because of caste untouchability," he added.

He also urged the state government to take appropriate measure to take action against those involved in the incident.

The Perumalpuram police arrested 13 people, including 5 women, who allegedly vandalised the CPM office in Tirunelveli.