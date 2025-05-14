Edappadi should be ashamed of his govt’s inaction, says DMK MP Kanimozhi

MADURAI: A day after the Pollachi sexual assault case verdict, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi levelled serious charges against the AIADMK government, saying that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami should be ashamed for his government’s inaction on the issue.

Talking to reporters in Tirunelveli on Wednesday, Kanimozhi said since the credibility of the Palaniswamy government’s police force in the investigation into the Pollachi case came into question, the situation necessitated the transfer of the case to the CBI.

If the case had been investigated properly, it would not have been transferred to the CBI.

The people of Tamil Nadu did not believe that the investigation by the AIADMK government would be conducted in a fair and appropriate manner.

The EPS led government did not even come forward to register an FIR against such abuse. Citing these, Kanimozhi said Palaniswami should be ashamed of himself.

Further, she sounded optimistic about the prospects of victory for the DMK and its allies from all constituencies in the south zone and was hoping for a repeat victory across Tamil Nadu in the upcoming elections.

The Dravidian Model government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin lived up to expectations and won the confidence of the people.

After the DMK came to power, several schemes were implemented for the welfare of people.

Listing out the welfare schemes especially for the women, she said free travel for women in government buses was one among them and Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam that brought about significant changes in their lives.

These welfare schemes had a good reception from the people and added that the government is sensitive to the needs of people and is implementing schemes accordingly.