Edappadi Palaniswami to go on TN tour from Jan, says 2026 will mark end of dynastic rule

CHENNAI: Exuding confidence in returning to power in the 2026 Assembly polls, ending the DMK's "dynastic rule," AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday stated that he would tour across the State, covering all 234 constituencies.

The state-wide tour, scheduled to begin by January-end next year, will expose the DMK's flawed policies, Palaniswami said. He also assured the party would form a mega alliance for the Assembly polls.

The DMK had been daydreaming of winning 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly polls, Palaniswami said. Chief Minister MK Stalin is hellbent on anointing his son Udhayanidhi Stalin as the next CM, but such dreams won't come, the AIADMK general secretary said.

The 2026 Assembly polls will put an end to Stalin's dream and the "dynastic rule", ensuring the return of the AIADMK to power, Palaniswami said while addressing the executive and general council members at a meeting held at a marriage hall in Vanagaram.

Claiming that the party had faced a lot of criticism over forming an alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, EPS said AIADMK had won on its own. "Alliances are temporary, and ideology is permanent. We are firm in our ideology and never compromise on it," he added.

Appealing to the functionaries to work hard for the next 14 months to ensure the party's victory, he urged them and the district secretaries to appoint active, hardworking, and loyal cadre to the booth committees in their respective districts. "If we appoint loyal and hardworking cadre to the booth committees, it will guarantee the party's victory," he said.

Unlike the DMK, which he described as a "corporate company", the AIADMK is a democratic party, he claimed. The leadership will offer opportunities to hardworking functionaries to contest in the Assembly polls, he assured.

He also took a dig at the DMK regime, saying they came to power by making false promises. He added that the people are suffering under the current dispensation, with the State's debts rising and the prices of essentials and taxes increasing.

Senior AIADMK functionaries B Valarmathi, C Ve Shanmugam, and D Jayakumar slammed the DMK regime.

Valarmathi launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister for exhibiting arrogance by ridiculing the Leader of the Opposition and said the present government's days were numbered. Jayakumar reiterated Palaniswami's remark that the dynastic rule would cease after the 2026 polls. CVe Shanmugam urged the functionaries to put their concerns about alliances aside and focus on winning the elections. He recalled how the AIADMK formed alliances at the last minute in 2001 and 2011, registering massive victories.

AIADMK general council adopted a resolution to condole the demise of veteran Congress leader and grandson of Thanthi Periyar EVKS Elangovan, veteran communist leader Sitaram Yechury, industrialist Ratan Tata and veteran actor Delhi Ganesh.