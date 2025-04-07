Edappadi Palaniswami questions CM Stalin's concern for TN's rights

CHENNAI: Rebutting DMK leader and Chief Minister M K Stalin's remarks on the AIADMK's choice of alliance and its demands, Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned why the DMK leader is showing such a keen interest in the AIADMK's alliance prospects and what demands it should make?. He equated it to wolf's concern over the safety of sheep and said that the DMK leader had no rights to speak on matters concerning the state's rights.

Pointing to several meetings of the INDIA bloc, in which the DMK and the ruling parties of neighbouring states participated, Palaniswami, in his post in X, asked whether Stalin or the DMK had ever genuinely expressed concern for state rights during their discussions. He questioned whether Stalin had raised the issue of the Cauvery water dispute when he travelled to Bengaluru to attend the INDIA bloc's meeting?

Continuing in the same vein, Palaniswami stated that the CM had failed to speak up for Tamil Nadu's rights when the state faced severe floods in its southern regions. He, however, prioritised national politics over safeguarding the state's interests.

The AIADMK leader further criticised the DMK for coming to power with false promises, including securing an exemption for TN from the NEET exam. He charged that Stalin had failed to deliver any meaningful change, leaving many to question whether the public would continue to trust him anymore.