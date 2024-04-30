Edappadi Palaniswami extends greetings for May Day

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami extended May Day greetings and said, “Only hard work will help to scale great heights in one’s life and it will give immense satisfaction. Success is undeniable if we work with determination and self-confidence.”

The AIADMK regime under M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa worked to uplift the working class and they had implemented various schemes and programmes for their growth.

The workers’ rights were protected during the AIADMK regime, Palaniswami said in his May Day greeting message.

He continued that the AIADMK regime under his tenure as the CM continued to protect the rights of the working class and labourers.