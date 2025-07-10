Edappadi Palaniswami BJP loudspeaker echoing Sangh Parivar rhetoric, slams Minister Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Sharpening his attack on AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for criticising the Tamil Nadu government over the construction of colleges using temple resources, Minister PK Sekarbabu on Thursday said the AIADMK leader has become a “loudspeaker” for the BJP, furthering the right-wing ideology. He accused Palaniswami of launching a premeditated false campaign against the DMK government and its welfare schemes and policies.

The construction of educational institutions using temple funds is an age-old practice, dating back to the Chola period. “What is wrong in constructing colleges?” he asked, questioning Palaniswami’s stance while talking to the media persons on Thursday.

This practice continued from 1962 and even during the former CM Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK regime, additional classrooms were built using temple funds. Palaniswami himself inaugurated such buildings. Yet now, he is speaking in a manner intended to “appease the Sangh Parivar,” the minister said, responding to Palaniswami’s criticism of the DMK government for utilising temple funds to build colleges.

If Palaniswami calls the construction of educational institutions using temple funds a ‘conspiracy’, what is his take on the contributions of AIADMK founder MGR and his successor J Jayalalithaa in establishing colleges and schools? Is he rejecting the stance of these late AIADMK leaders too? asked the minister, ridiculing Palaniswami by suggesting that he has no awareness of the situation around him and is merely parroting a script handed to him.

The department has established 25 schools, nine colleges and a polytechnic institute using temple funds. It has also set up 19 hospitals for public welfare through the same means. Several legislators, including AIADMK MLAs Amman K Arjunan and Rajan Chellappa, had appealed to the government during the Assembly session to construct educational institutions in their constituencies using temple funds, the minister added, taking a dig at Palaniswami, who was accompanied by Amman Arjunan when he made the controversial remark.

Continuing his relentless attack on Palaniswami, the minister said that the leader of opposition has turned into a “loudspeaker” amplifying the ideology of Hindutva forces, who are desperately trying to wrest control of temples from the government, the minister said, referring to the resolution passed in this regard at the Hindu Munnani-organised Madurai Murugan Manadu recently.

Calling the BJP a “Malai Pampu” (python), the minister said the AIADMK under Palaniswami’s leadership is becoming its prey and will soon be swallowed. “After 2026, we will have to search for the AIADMK,” he quipped.