Edappadi K Palaniswami slams govt’s handling of ‘organ scam’

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday criticised the DMK government for what he described as its failure to ensure justice in the alleged organ transplant scam involving two private hospitals in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Palaniswami said the government’s handling of the issue raised serious concerns, particularly as one of the hospitals involved was reportedly owned by a DMK legislator from Manachanallur.

He referred to the Madurai Bench order that quashed the government’s decision to revoke the licence of Tiruchy Cethar Private Hospital, which had been accused of conducting kidney and organ transplant surgeries using fake documents. Palaniswami alleged that the case was not argued properly by the government’s legal team, leading to the order being set aside.

He further claimed that the High Court’s decision in that case was subsequently cited by the hospital linked to the DMK MLA to obtain similar relief. “By failing to present the government’s case effectively, the administration has allowed those accused of serious offences to escape scrutiny,” he said.

Describing the incident as an example of administrative failure, Palaniswami alleged that the government was more concerned with protecting party interests than ensuring accountability. He said the people of Tamil Nadu would not tolerate such lapses and would respond appropriately in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Palaniswami also reiterated his commitment to what he termed clean and transparent governance, stating that those found guilty of wrongdoing would be brought to justice if the AIADMK returned to power.