Edappadi K Palaniswami says Stalin in fear over people’s support for AIADMK front

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said Chief Minister MK Stalin is daydreaming of winning 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Thondamuthur in Coimbatore, as part of the ‘Makkalai Kappom Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ election campaign, the AIADMK leader took a dig at Chief Minister Stalin for boasting of DMK’s strong alliance ahead of the Assembly polls. “But the AIADMK has, in contrast, formed a winning alliance with people. Stalin is gripped with fear of defeat ever since the AIADMK and BJP revived the alliance,” he said.

Sharpening his attack on Health Minister Ma Subramanian, the AIADMK leader pointed to irregularities in kidney transplants at private hospitals run by DMK functionaries, seeking a proper investigation into incidents of kidney thefts.

“Never go to a hospital run by a DMK functionary. If at all, you have gone, then scan yourself to check whether all your organs are intact. As they (DMK) have looted everything and left with nothing more to loot, they have now started to steal your organs also,” alleged Palaniswami.

Flagging the issue of corruption in Tasmac shops, Palaniswami said, by charging Rs 10 more for a bottle of liquor sold through the liquor outlets, the DMK earns Rs 15 crore every day through selling 1.5 crore bottles per day.

“A majority of bars, out of the 6,000 Tasmac shops, were taken on tender by V Senthilbalaji. An inquiry will be initiated and legal action taken once the AIADMK forms the government,” Palaniswami said, adding that DMK has no concern for people and its priority is only corruption, which has become pervasive in all departments.

Listing out various welfare schemes implemented by the previous AIADMK regime, Palaniswami made several poll promises, including building concrete houses for the poor, free sarees to women, resolving human-animal conflicts, implementing the second phase of the Athikadavu-Avinashi irrigation scheme, reopening Amma mini clinics, and rolling back the hike in electricity and property taxes. Earlier, the AIADMK leader also conducted a roadshow.

Former minister SP Velumani presented a sceptre to AIADMK chief during the roadshow in Coimbatore, showing his loyalty amidst revolt by Sengottaiyan.