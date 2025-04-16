Edappadi K Palaniswami says only electoral alliance with BJP, rejects coalition govt

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday categorically stated that the AIADMK only formed electoral ties with the BJP for the assembly polls in 2026 and not to form a coalition government.

“He (Amit Shah) never spoke about a coalition government. Moreover, we are forming only an alliance with the BJP, not going to form a coalition government,” Palaniswami told the media after walking out of the Assembly in protest over the House not taking up the no-confidence motion moved by the party against the DMK government.

Palaniswami made these remarks in response to persistent questions from journalists regarding Shah’s comments on 11 April, when he spoke of forming a “coalition government” in Tamil Nadu while announcing the revival of the alliance with the AIADMK for the upcoming Assembly elections.

When reporters pressed further about Shah’s “coalition government” remark, Palaniswami retorted that it was a narrative being pushed by the media. “He (Amit Shah) made it clear that Narendra Modi would lead the NDA at the national level, and he mentioned my name as the one who would lead the alliance in Tamil Nadu. It’s straightforward,” he said, reiterating that there is only an alliance with the BJP and that they will not form a coalition government.