Edappadi K Palaniswami, other leaders condemn J-K terror attack incident

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and members of various political parties also offered their condolences to the families of the victims of the J&K terror strike and expressed solidarity with the Union government to crack down on terrorists.

Stating that the image of a woman weeping next to her dead husband and children, seeing their fathers shot, has shaken the conscience of the people, EPS said that he prayed for the recovery of the injured. While MMK MLA MH Jawahirullah called it a ‘heart-wrenching’ incident in mini-Switzerland, MDMK MLA Dr Sadhan Thirumalaikumar wondered how the terrorists had access to military uniforms of the Indian army, which is under the control of the Union government.

VCK MLA Aloor Shahnavas emphasised on restoring normalcy in Pahalgam and said that the Union government, which claimed to have eliminated terrorism after the abrogation of Article 370 granting special status to the state, must own responsibility for the attack, which has demonstrated that it was not safe to even visit the state as tourists, let alone buying land there.

Congress leader Selvaperunthagai said, “The ruling BJP, which claimed that not a single bullet firing sound was heard in J&K now, must review its position. The government must act on war footing to restore normalcy in Kashmir.”

BJP legislature party leader Nainar Nagenthiran insisted that the august House must not allow the condemnable incident to be politicised. MLAs Velmurugan (TVK), T Ramachandran (CPI), Nagai Maali (CPM) and Poovai Jaganmoorthy also spoke on the issue.