Edappadi K Palaniswami joins CBI chorus; Anbumani blames cops

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Karur stampede.

Joining BJP, PMK and AMMK, which had already sought a CBI probe into the tragedy, Palaniswami said the people of Tamil Nadu had no faith in the State government’s inquiry into the incident and insisted on the need for a central agency’s investigation to throw light on what happened that led to the death of innocent lives.

He pointed to questions raised by the public over lapses in allotting the venue, the DMK’s “routine ambulance politics, and video footage of lathicharge. “Are these rumours?” Palaniswami asked in a social media post, countering Chief Minister MK Stalin’s video message that urged people to desist from spreading “irresponsible and malicious” conspiracy theories.

“I only voiced the doubts of the people. Instead of answering those questions, the CM is accused of spreading slander on social media,” he said. In a rebuttal, School Education Minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamizhi stated that such political theatrics by the AIADMK chief continue on social media, stressing that those who use tragedies for political gain cannot genuinely show concern for the victims.

Anbumani puts onus on police

Meanwhile, PMK president Anbumani said that the police's actions raise doubts about whether they are trying to conceal the mysteries behind the incident.

He criticised the failure on the part of the organisers, the police, and the cadre. “Police could have allocated a spacious site to Vijay’s campaign. Also, they could have stopped additional crowds from entering the town,” he pointed out.

Even before the investigation commenced, ADGP (law and order) informed the reporters that the police department was not at fault and alleged that the organisers were the reason for the incident.

“How can an official in the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) conduct a fair investigation?” he asked, seeking a central probe.