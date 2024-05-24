Edappadi K Palaniswami hits out Kerala govt over Mullaperiyar dam row

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday strongly condemned the Kerala government's move against the Supreme Court's order regarding the Mullaiperiyar reservoir and approached the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change to seek its approval to demolish the reservoir.

"I strongly condemn the Kerala government for writing to Centre to seek its approval to demolish the Mullaiperiyar dam to build new dam. It is against the SC verdict, "said Palaniswami in a statement and condemn the Tamil Nadu government for "wake from its deep slummer" and take legal action as per the Apex Court verdict in Mullaiperiyar dam row.

He slammed the "incompetent" DMK regime inaction to safeguard the rights of the state affecting the farmers and their livelihood in Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram districts. Several southern districts are also facing drinking water problems.

Palaniswami demanded the DMK government to waste no time over the issue. It should look beyond its alliance party led government in Kerala and give paramount importance to the welfare of the people of TN and take strong legal action as per the SC verdict to stop the Kerala government's "mischievous act".

It should strengthen the baby dam to increase the water storage level to 152 ft for the benefit of the farmers in the state.

Recalling the efforts of the AIADMK regime's measures over the issue, Palaniswami former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa took legal battle to secure the TN rights and increase the water level in Mullaperiyar dam to 152 feet.

The Court verdict, dated on February 27, 2006, directed to constitute an experts committee to conduct a thorough inspection and study the structure stability of the reservoir.

The Court further said that the water level can be increased to 152 feet after ensuring the stability of the reservoir.

However, the DMK regime between 2006 and 2011 had failed to take any action in this regard, he said and continued that after the AIADMK returned to power, it took up the issue and obtained court order against the Kerala government for interfering in the works to strengthen the reservoir.